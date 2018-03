Fedez e Chiara Ferragni con Leone, il rientro a casa dopo il parto: il “Royal Baby” italiano è già una star

These were the best tears I’ve ever cried. This was the moment we saw Leo coming to life: never before I felt such a feeling. It was a long labor and I was exhausted and living this experience with my love by my side was the best motivation. It felt like it was a movie scene/a dream. I keep starting crying when I look at this photo because It means the world. We love you so much already little Leoncino #LeoncinoMio

