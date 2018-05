La grinta di Mikolas Josef all’Eurovision 2018 con Lie To Me dopo l’infortunio durante le prove: video, testo e traduzione del brano

I know you ‘bop-whop-a-lu bop’ on his wood bamboo

When you were still seeing me and well he didn’t even knew hmm But God damn it,

come and count to three, now sit down GGY I’m on fireCome and lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new, I always knew

So come and give it to me

When the beat dropped, she dropped, dropped it like it’s hot

And now without a second thought she got me doing what I’m not

Then it got heavy, Mom I’m feeling home already

But steady plenty motherfuckers wanna eat my spaghetti

Then she got one of my friends

She got him dripping on wood

I know it hurt so bad but it feels so good

Quit sweet talking me now baby I don’t give a fuck

You should’ve thought about me before you fuc*ed him at the club

I know you ‘bop-whop-a-lu bop’ on his wood bamboo

When you were still seeing me and well he didn’t even knew hmm

But God damn it, come and count to three, now sit down GGY

I’m on fire

Come and lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new, I always knew

So come and give it to me

You know I like it

When you lie, lie, lie

You look so good

When you lie, lie, lie

Set my camel in the mood

When you lie, lie, lie

When you lie, lie, lie

Come and lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me, oh baby, lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new, I always knew

So come and give it to me