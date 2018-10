Il nuovo album di Katy Perry può attendere, la popstar fa un passo indietro: “Non devo dimostrare altro”

View this post on Instagram

In this week’s exclusive cover story, @katyperry opens up about her shoe brand, the people who keep her grounded and being the face of the shoe industry’s biggest charity, “FFANY Shoes on Sale” breast cancer fundraiser. Following a hectic year on her “Witness” tour and as a judge on @americanidol, she’s taking a short breather from music to focus on her other interest, and one of them is her @katyperrycollections footwear brand which launched in 2016. Read the full story by @jennierbell at our link in bio. 📸: @ronyalwin