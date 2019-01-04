Sound Of An Orchestra di Mika è la sigla de La Compagnia Del Cigno: testo e audio del nuovo singolo

Sound Of An Orchestra di Mika è disponibile da oggi, venerdì 4 gennaio, in radio e in digital download. Il brano è la sigla de La Compagnia Del Cigno, la nuova fiction Rai in onda dal 7 gennaio su Rai1, in prima serata, scritta e diretta da Ivan Cotroneo e prodotta da Indigo Film in collaborazione con Rai Fiction.

La Compagnia Del Cigno si compone di 12 episodi che racconteranno la storia e le vicende di un gruppo di 7 ragazzi di età compresa tra i 15 e i 18 anni. Il comune denominatore è la musica e il sogno di un futuro nel mondo musicale. Per inseguirlo, tutti frequentano il conservatorio Giuseppe Verdi di Milano dove, nel corso delle attività didattiche, si troveranno ad affrontare una serie di piccole sfide quotidiane.

Lo studio, la vita di tutti i giorni e i problemi in famiglia ma anche le avversità e le difficoltà che il mondo della musica nasconde incluso il confronto con un direttore d’orchestra particolarmente esigente e severo nei suoi metodi. A fare da colonna sonora alle vicende dei 7 protagonisti ci sarà la musica di Mika, sigla d’apertura della fiction.

Sound Of An Orchestra di Mika è disponibile da oggi e la ascolteremo per 12 settimane su Rai1, da lunedì 7 gennaio, con La Compagnia Del Cigno.

Nel cast de La Compagnia Del Cigno ci sono Alessio Boni, Anna Valle, Alessandro Roia, Carlotta Natoli, Francesca Cavallin, Stefano Dionisi, Giorgio Pasotti, Marco Bocci, Rocco Tanica, Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Angela Baraldi.

Di seguito il testo e l’audio da Spotify di Sound Of An Orchestra di Mika:

TESTO

You lower your hand, clarinet will play

Raise it back up and it flies away

When you smile violins will soar

When you move your legs timpani will roar

I can hear it, I can hear it, I can hear it, I swear

All the music you’re provoking, filling up the air

It’s gettin’ louder

This is the sound of an orchestra

I can hear it playin’ everywhere that you are

There is a sound for everything you do

This is the sound of my love for you

Listen to the sound of my lust for you

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

There is a sound for everything you do

Listen to the sound of my love for you

You don’t even know everything I hear

Every move every nod, every time you’re near

If I close my eyes, promise I can see

A hundred people playing and it’s just for me

I can hear it, I can hear it, I can hear it, I swear

All the music you’re provoking filling up the air

It’s gettin’ louder

This is the sound of an orchestra

I can hear it playin’ everywhere that you are

There is a sound for everything you do

This is the sound of my love for you

Listen to the sound of my lust for you

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

There is a sound for everything you do

Listen to the sound of my love for you

Before you even say what I know you’re gonna say

That all the sounds I hear are only in my head

Come stand really close, hold me like you do

Then all the music in my head you’ll hear

This is the sound of an orchestra

I can hear it playin’ everywhere that you are

There is a sound for everything you do

This is the sound of my love for you

Listen to the sound of my lust for you

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

It’s gettin’ louder

There is a sound for everything you do

Listen to the sound of my love for you